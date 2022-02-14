DHS Urged To Rein In Biometric Database

By Mike LaSusa (February 14, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- Immigration and privacy advocates told the White House in comments made public Monday that it should consider stronger guardrails for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's vast database of biometric information to limit threats to civil liberties and privacy rights. Groups including the National Immigration Law Center and the Open Technology Institute of the left-leaning think tank New America urged the Biden administration to hem in the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology or HART database — a repository for face scans, DNA profiles and other identifying information. The groups said DHS has been developing the HART database largely in the shadows, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS