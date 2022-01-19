School Nurse No-Poach Criminal Trial Moved To July

By Matthew Perlman (January 19, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal court has pushed back the criminal trial scheduled to start next month in the U.S. Department of Justice case accusing a health care staffing company and its former regional manager of scheming to suppress wages for Las Vegas school nurses. U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II issued an order on Friday granting a continuance requested jointly by the sides, vacating the slated Feb. 28 trial date and setting July 11 as the new date. The case accuses VDA OC LLC and its former regional manager Ryan Hee of criminal antitrust violations over a pact they allegedly had...

