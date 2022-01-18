Ill. Atty Can't Collect Comp. Claim, Appeals Court Confirms

By Celeste Bott (January 18, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Friday affirmed a lower court's judgment against an attorney seeking to collect on his workers' compensation claim against a now-defunct funeral financing company, saying he couldn't show a fraudulent transfer occurred when one of its creditors seized the assets and formed a new company. David White, who worked as an attorney for Funeral Financial Systems Ltd from September 1993 to November 1994, fell and injured himself on the job, and has been trying to collect on a roughly $67,000 default workers' compensation judgment entered against FFS Ltd. in August 2005. But FFS Ltd. was involuntarily dissolved...

