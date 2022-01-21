Ex-Newcastle Owner Sues Staveley For £10M Over Criticism

By Christopher Crosby (January 21, 2022, 6:55 PM GMT) -- Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has sued financier Amanda Staveley to claw back £10 million ($13.6 million) allegedly lent to help fund the Saudi-led takeover of the club, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation in breach of their agreement. The Ashley-owned St James Holdings Ltd. has filed a High Court claim against Staveley and her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, accusing them of breaching the terms of a loan agreement that allegedly helped her private equity firm PCP Capital Partners LLP acquire a stake in the top-tier football club. The Sports Direct boss claims that he agreed to lend part of the £302 million purchase...

