Migrant's Day In Court OKs Deportation Order, 9th Circ. Says

By Mike LaSusa (January 18, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Mexican man charged with reentering the U.S. after being deported can't challenge his original removal order because he already had his day in court, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday. The three-judge panel reversed a lower court order dismissing an indictment for illegal reentry against Jaime Castellanos-Avalos, who argued his original deportation order wasn't valid because his lawyer at the time didn't tell him he could ask to leave the country voluntarily. The appeals court said federal law bars challenges to underlying deportation orders in illegal reentry cases unless the noncitizen doesn't get "the opportunity for judicial review." "Castellanos-Avalos received...

