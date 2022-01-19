M&A Expert Returns To Sheppard Mullin After 9 Years

By James Mills (January 19, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- A former Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP associate has returned to the firm as a partner in the corporate and securities practice in San Diego. Edwin Astudillo rejoins the firm's Del Mar office after working nine years in San Diego-area boutique firms he helped found. He specializes in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising transactions, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, and corporate governance matters. After co-founding his own firm, Breakwater Law Group LLP, in 2016, Astudillo still had occasional dealings with people at Sheppard Mullin, which eventually led to talks of him returning to the firm he'd left in 2013....

