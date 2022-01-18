4th Circ. Frees Six Flags In Attendee's Slide Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (January 18, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday threw out a suit from an attendee of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Water Park in Bowie, Maryland, who alleged a faulty water slide injured his leg, agreeing that he couldn't show that negligence by the park or the slide's makers caused his injury. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment granted to Six Flags America LP, AZS Industries and Splashtacular Inc. that freed them from the suit by Hicham Elkharroubi, finding that the magistrate judge had rightly excluded Elkharroubi's expert's opinion. Elkharroubi visited the park in August 2015 and went down the...

