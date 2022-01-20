Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago Gas Station Sues Insurer Over Protest Damage

By Jennifer Mandato (January 20, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Chicago gas station is suing its insurer for coverage of damages to the property sustained during the civil unrest that occurred after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Mak Fuel & Mini Mart Inc. and the owner of the building, Kam Property Inc., said protesters set fire to its property on May 31, 2020, during the riots that ensued following Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. AmGUARD Insurance Co. has refused to cover the losses incurred by the fire despite Kam fulfilling its obligations under its business owner's policy with the insurer, the plaintiffs said....

