Chicago Gas Station Sues Insurer Over Protest Damage

By Jennifer Mandato (January 20, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Chicago gas station is suing its insurer for coverage of damages to the property sustained during the civil unrest that occurred after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Mak Fuel & Mini Mart Inc. and the owner of the building, Kam Property Inc., said protesters set fire to its property on May 31, 2020, during the riots that ensued following Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. AmGUARD Insurance Co. has refused to cover the losses incurred by the fire despite Kam fulfilling its obligations under its business owner's policy with the insurer, the plaintiffs said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS