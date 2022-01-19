Firms Seek $12M For $45M Surgery Partners Suit Settlement

By Rose Krebs (January 19, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP and Block & Leviton LLP are seeking $12.1 million for their work brokering a proposed $45 million settlement that would end a Surgery Partners stockholder's suit in Delaware Chancery Court over a $760 million acquisition of a surgery center in 2017. In a brief made public Tuesday, the two firms, who represent plaintiff Colleen Witmer, told the court that the $45 million settlement should be approved as it "represents a remarkable recovery worth approximately 14.5% of total deal value." Also, the firms asserted that Witmer's request that the court award her counsel "a fee of...

