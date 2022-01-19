2 Firms Will Lead Investor Suit Over GW Pharma's $7.2B Deal

By Katryna Perera (January 19, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has appointed Monteverde & Associates and Kahn Swick & Foti as co-lead counsel of a proposed securities class action against GW Pharmaceuticals over claims that it misled investors to achieve a $7.2 billion acquisition deal with Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Judge Cynthia Bashant of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California appointed the firms on Tuesday after receiving a request from them in August. She also appointed Kurt Ziegler and Daniel Brady as co-lead plaintiffs. U.K.-based GW Pharmaceuticals makes cannabinoid-based treatments for rare diseases, including Epidiolex, the first drug derived from marijuana approved by the U.S. Food...

