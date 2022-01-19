Philly-Based Weir & Partners, Greenblatt Pierce Join Forces

By James Boyle (January 19, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- Philadelphia-based firms Weir & Partners LLP and Greenblatt Pierce Funt & Flores LLC recently combined offices, making official a long-running professional relationship between the firms. Now renamed Weir Greenblatt Pierce LLP, the merged firm has retained the entire roster of attorneys and staff, growing to 36 lawyers and 17 staff spread out in six offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York City. Executive committee member Ron Greenblatt told Law360 Pulse the merger was a long time coming after years of referring clients back and forth. "[Weir & Partners] first approached us five years ago about merging, and we've been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS