Deutsche Telekom Wins Default Interest On Reduced EU Fine

By Silvia Martelli (January 19, 2022, 6:31 PM GMT) -- A European Union court ruled Wednesday that the bloc's antitrust watchdog must pay Deutsche Telekom AG €1.8 million ($2 million) in interest after the telecommunications giant got its fine for abuse of dominance reduced. The EU General Court said that the European Commission's refusal to pay the default interest on a fine that Deutsche Telekom had unduly paid is a "serious breach" of the bloc's laws. The commission fined the company €31.1 million in 2014 for tamping down competition in the Slovakian telecom market. Deutsche Telekom won an appeal in the General Court three years after paying the fine, which cut...

