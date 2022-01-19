T-Shirt Maker Sues NHL, Kraken To Ward Off TM Threat

By Ivan Moreno (January 19, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- A Florida apparel company hit the Seattle Kraken and the National Hockey League with a preemptive trademark lawsuit Tuesday, asking a Washington federal court to deem the Tampa business' Kraken-inspired T-shirts protected speech. Smack Apparel Co. said it filed its suit because the team and league threatened legal action if it didn't stop making and selling the T-shirts featuring Kraken-related art and commentary. One such T-shirt says on the front, "Welcome to the Krak House," with the text accompanied by "an artistic rendering of a red-eye and squid-like appendages that conjure up the image of a sea monster." Another T-shirt says,...

