Jones Day, DLA Piper Steer $670M Texas Data Center Deal

By Andrew McIntyre (January 19, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- Jones Day represented DataBank Holdings in connection with its roughly $670 million purchase, announced Wednesday, of four Houston data center assets from DLA Piper-counseled real estate investment trust CyrusOne. Houston-based DataBank Holdings Ltd. said it is purchasing the CyrusOne Galleria data center at 4201 Southwest Freeway as well as three data centers at the Westway Park Boulevard campus, which is west of downtown Houston. The four centers have a combined more than 300,000 square feet. "With our deep roots in Texas, [Houston] was a logical metro for us to expand into and allows us to bring our digital infrastructure and interconnection...

