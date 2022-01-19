Ga. Hospital Seeks Dismissal Of 'Patient Dumping' Claims

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 19, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- A Georgia health care system sought to dismiss a doctor's suit claiming it fired him for blowing the whistle on a small hospital's practice of "patient dumping," or transferring or discharging certain patients based on economic reasons, by arguing he didn't detail the patients' conditions. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday in Georgia federal court, Houston Healthcare System Inc. argued that its "city call" policy of transferring patients from its Perry Hospital to "larger and better equipped" hospitals is permissible under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act and that Dr. Rick Nulph does not allege that patients were not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS