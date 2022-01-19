Sharia Divorce Meets US Citizenship Test, 3rd Circ. Says

By Bill Wichert (January 19, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit said a Jordanian native deserved U.S. citizenship through his naturalized father, ruling Wednesday in a precedential opinion that a district court was wrong to not recognize his parents' divorce under Sharia law as proof they were legally separated at the time of the naturalization. A circuit panel overturned U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler's 2020 ruling that Imad Jaffal is not entitled to derivative citizenship under repealed federal statute 8 U.S.C. § 1432(a), saying the New Jersey jurist erred in concluding that the location and nature of the divorce meant it did not qualify as a legal separation....

