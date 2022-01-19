Cincinnati Fights New Evidence In Ohio High Court COVID Suit

By Ben Zigterman (January 19, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- Ahead of next month's oral arguments in a closely watched COVID-19 coverage suit from an Ohio audiology practice, Cincinnati Insurance said a supplemental brief filed by a restaurant supporting the audiology practice should be stricken for not following the state Supreme Court's rules. The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to certify whether COVID-19 causes property damage covered in business owners' insurance policies after a federal court asked it to step in. (John Deacon/courthouses.co) The supplemental brief filed last month from Queens Tower Restaurant Inc., which does business as the upscale Primavista restaurant in Cincinnati, highlighted an email from the insurer's commercial lines product director...

