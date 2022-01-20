What Workplace Class Settlement Trends Mean For 2022

By Gerald Maatman and Jennifer Riley (January 20, 2022, 2:56 PM EST) -- Workplace class action settlements are important barometers of cutting-edge issues and legal compliance risks. In 2021, the value of workplace class action settlements skyrocketed to their highest levels ever. As success often fuels copycats when it comes to big-ticket litigation, employers are apt to face a more challenging legal environment in 2022, with more class action litigation and higher settlement demands when considering settlement opportunities. Class actions remain at the top of the list of challenges that business leaders face every day, and employers can expect to see further hurdles coming their way in 2022 as a determined plaintiffs bar, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS