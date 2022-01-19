Mass. Appeals Court Upholds Coverage Denial In Wage Row

By Shane Dilworth (January 19, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- A Chubb unit's summary judgment win was upheld by a Massachusetts appeals court panel after it found that a construction company's claim for coverage for a wage and pay class action was requested after the policy lapsed. The three-judge panel said in Tuesday's summary decision that Westchester Fire Insurance's policy clearly stated that Meadows Construction had to provide notice of a claim within 60 days after the policy expired in September 2015. The appeals court was unpersuaded by the construction company's argument that it did not become aware of the claim until the class action suit was filed in August 2016....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS