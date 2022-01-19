Health Co. Can't Get 6th Circ. To Shut Down ACA Bias Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 19, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit rejected Tennessee-based Covenant Health's bid to upend a ruling that made way for a deaf man's Affordable Care Act discrimination suit claiming he was denied a sign-language interpreter despite communication issues with doctors. A three-judge panel issued a published opinion Tuesday on an interlocutory appeal from Covenant Health and subsidiary Parkwest Medical Center, which had challenged a trial court's denial of their motion to dismiss Scott Tomei's ACA discrimination claims as time-barred. The lower court held that a four-year statute of limitations applied to Tomei's claims, who said his communication issues with doctors because of the lack of...

