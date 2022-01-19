CFR Prosecutions Stem From Tribes' Authority, Justices Told

By Andrew Westney (January 19, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- Tribes that employ Code of Federal Regulations courts have told the U.S. Supreme Court that prosecutions in those courts express tribal authority, backing the federal government's bid to uphold a ruling that a Navajo Nation member wasn't subjected to double jeopardy after being convicted of crimes in federal court following a CFR court indictment. The tribes, alongside Colorado and other states, former U.S. attorneys, scholars and others, filed several amicus briefs on Tuesday urging the Supreme Court to uphold a Tenth Circuit decision that Navajo Nation member Merle Denezpi wasn't subjected to double jeopardy when he was convicted in federal court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS