Holland & Knight Hires 2 Partners To Energy, Finance Teams

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 20, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- Two former Troutman Pepper partners have recently joined Holland & Knight LLP as the firm seeks to strengthen its renewable and financial services team. Justin Boose and Matthew Roberts joined the firm last week, the company announced in a statement. Boose will be a co-leader of the firm's renewable and alternative energy team and based primarily in Los Angeles; Roberts will be a partner of the firm's financial services team and based in Atlanta. For Boose, Holland & Knight represented an opportunity to join a platform with significant experience in the energy sector, particularly renewables practice, and a wider footprint with...

