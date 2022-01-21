VW, Others Settle Shipping Cartel Fight With Wallenius

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 21, 2022, 6:02 PM GMT) -- Audi and Porsche and several other automakers have settled their lawsuit against Wallenius Wilhelmsen, resolving allegations that the Norwegian shipper conspired to fix prices in a cartel that was fined €395 million ($450 million) by European regulators. Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA and four of its subsidiaries have reached a confidential settlement with the automakers, which include other Volkswagen marques alongside Audi and Porsche: Bentley and Skoda, and MAN and Scania, which make commercial vehicles, according to a court order. The settlement does not include other major shipping businesses that the auto firms are suing over the cartel allegations, which include Japanese companies and K-Line....

