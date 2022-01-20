Duane Morris Adds Miami Trial Attys From Shutts & Bowen

By Madison Arnold (January 20, 2022, 1:42 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP has snagged two former Shutts & Bowen LLP trial lawyers as new partners in Miami. Duane Morris announced the hiring of Harold E. "Ed" Patricoff Jr. and Jake Baccari in a Wednesday statement. Both attorneys have experience in international matters. "We are seeing strong momentum in South Florida as businesses expand in the region and turn to Duane Morris with their complex legal matters," said Harvey W. Gurland Jr., managing partner of Duane Morris' Miami office, in a statement. "We are especially pleased to be able to offer our clients the unique international experience that Ed and Jake will provide."...

