Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blackfeet Farmers Can Pursue USDA Loan Suit, Judge Says

By Andrew Westney (January 20, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Montana federal judge on Wednesday rejected the U.S. Department of Agriculture's bid to escape claims by Blackfeet tribe members that the department discriminated against them when it improperly withheld almost $900,000 in farm loans and other assistance.

Robert and Joan Wellman, along with Daniel and Alcinda Barcus, who farm and ranch on land they own on the Blackfeet Reservation, in March hit officials of the USDA and its Glacier County Farm Service Agency with a complaint alleging the government violated the Equal Credit Opportunity Act by making it more difficult for them to get financial aid when the agencies reconfigured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!