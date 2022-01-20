Blackfeet Farmers Can Pursue USDA Loan Suit, Judge Says

By Andrew Westney (January 20, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Montana federal judge on Wednesday rejected the U.S. Department of Agriculture's bid to escape claims by Blackfeet tribe members that the department discriminated against them when it improperly withheld almost $900,000 in farm loans and other assistance. Robert and Joan Wellman, along with Daniel and Alcinda Barcus, who farm and ranch on land they own on the Blackfeet Reservation, in March hit officials of the USDA and its Glacier County Farm Service Agency with a complaint alleging the government violated the Equal Credit Opportunity Act by making it more difficult for them to get financial aid when the agencies reconfigured...

