Starbucks Nixes Vax Rule After High Court Sinks OSHA Order

By Lauren Berg (January 19, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- Starbucks has suspended a government-mandated requirement that its U.S. employees be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing, after the U.S. Supreme Court last week shut down the emergency rule. Starbucks Corp. will comply with the high court's 6-3 order sinking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's emergency rule that required businesses with more than 100 workers to either adopt a COVID-19 vaccination mandate or have workers submit to weekly tests, the company's Chief Operating Officer John Culver said in a letter to employees Tuesday. However, the coffee giant will continue to urge its baristas to get their vaccinations and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS