Access Bio Accused Of Breaching $120M COVID Test Kit Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 19, 2022, 7:14 PM EST) -- Intrivo Diagnostics Inc. slapped the maker of its COVID-19 tests with a breach of contract suit that accuses Access Bio Inc. of reneging on a $120 million production and distribution deal while creating a "virtually identical" test that competes with its product. In its complaint, first filed in California state court on Tuesday and moved to federal court on Wednesday, Intrivo says it has contracts with the state of California and the U.S. Department of Defense for millions of its On/Go Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Tests as well as direct-to-consumer orders that are in peril due to Access Bio's deception. Intrivo now...

