DOT Defends Truckers' Hours Rule In DC Circ. Row

By Linda Chiem (January 19, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation told the D.C. Circuit that it properly justified updating regulations in 2020 governing commercial truck drivers' rest breaks and the hours they spend on the road, rejecting allegations it compromised driver health and safety. The DOT's updated regulations on commercial truck drivers' hours and rest breaks were met with criticism from highway safety groups and the Teamsters. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) The DOT asked the appeals court Tuesday to dismiss a challenge from highway safety groups and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's May 2020 final rule revising so-called...

