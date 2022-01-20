Tech Firm Hints FCC Playing Favorites With Waivers

By Nadia Dreid (January 20, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- Construction testing technology firm Proceq wants to know why Bosch could land a Federal Communications Commission waiver granting the engineering and tech company an exception to the agency's rules on minimum bandwidth, when Proceq's own application has been pending for almost two years. Proceq USA — the American arm of the Swiss company that develops nondestructive ways to test construction materials like concrete — is hoping the FCC will grant it a similar waiver that will allow it to operate a ground-penetrating radar technology generally used for construction site inspections. The fact that Bosch was able to get its waiver approved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS