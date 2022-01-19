DC Circ. Questions FERC Pipeline Challengers

By Clark Mindock (January 19, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday questioned whether environmental advocates were simply taking issue with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conclusions during an environmental review of a contentious pipeline extension, noting that a disagreement in policy wouldn't make a decision illegal on its own. That line of questioning came from Judge Sri Srinivasan after Benjamin Luckett — an attorney for Appalachian Mountain Advocates arguing on behalf of that group and the Sierra Club — told the court the Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC and Dominion Energy Inc. pipeline extension approvals shouldn't have been granted, considering the frequent problems experienced on the main line of...

