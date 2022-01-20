Feds Urge High Court To Back Doctors' Opioid Convictions

By Adam Lidgett (January 20, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to ignore requests from two doctors who want the justices to undo their convictions over charges related to allegedly improper prescriptions of controlled substances. In a respondent brief docketed on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said that Xiulu Ruan and Shakeel Kahn — who were sentenced to years behind bars on opioid-related charges — both contributed to the opioid crisis and were able to profit from it. Under the Controlled Substances Act, doctors aren't allowed to just choose that any amount of drug distribution is considered medicine, according to the DOJ. "The act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS