NJ Panel Questions Riding Crop Restrictions For Jockeys

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 19, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court pressed the state's horse racing regulator on Wednesday to justify its new limits on the use of riding crops, pointing to the purported lack of evidence the regulation needed to be upgraded in the first place. While contemplating the Jockeys' Guild Inc.'s challenge to a rule that went into effect in 2020, a three-judge Appellate Division panel balked at the New Jersey Racing Commission's contention that its safety mission was enough of a reason. The rule at issue prohibits jockeys from wielding riding crops, or whips, to gain speed advantage and instead limits their use...

