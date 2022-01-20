Insurer Didn't Reject Crash Deal Offer, 1st Circ. Affirms

By Ben Zigterman (January 20, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island man can't sue his cousin's insurer over injuries he received in a one-car crash, the First Circuit decided, agreeing with the district court that the insurer had already accepted a $100,000 settlement offer despite waiting more than a month to do so. The First Circuit sided with Arbella Insurance Co. in a dispute that called into question Rhode Island state law's definition of "civil action." (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) At issue was a state law that gives insurers 30 days to respond to settlements made "in any civil action." The panel had asked the Rhode Island Supreme Court to define...

