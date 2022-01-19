SEC's Gensler Targets Private Equity And Hedge Fund Fees

By Tom Zanki (January 19, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler on Wednesday said regulators will seek to bolster transparency regarding private equity and hedge fund fees this year, expressing concern that steep transaction costs are hurting investors. Speaking to the Exchequer Club of Washington, D.C., Gensler said he has advised SEC staff to "make recommendations up and down the capital markets" aimed at fostering competition and transparency. Private equity and hedge funds, industries that collectively manage about $17 trillion in assets, are ripe for a closer look, he said. Gensler estimated that these industries levy about $250 billion combined in annual fees —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS