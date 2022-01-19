Lyft Beats Patent Claims Over GPS Technology

By Adam Lidgett (January 19, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge agreed to toss claims against Lyft alleging that its GPS-based technology infringes AGIS Software Development LLC patents, agreeing with a federal magistrate's recommendation that the case doesn't belong in Eastern Texas. In a short order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne's report and recommendation that the case against Lyft should be dismissed for improper venue. Judge Gilstrap said he agreed with the report's reasoning and found that AGIS' objections failed. AGIS, the patent licensing arm of a former U.S. Marine's emergency communication contractor, filed various suits in January 2021 each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS