3rd Circ. Wary Of ERISA Suit Over Asbestos In J&J Powder

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 20, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit appeared skeptical Thursday about reviving a proposed class action filed by former Johnson & Johnson employees who claim the company hurt their retirement savings by concealing the presence of asbestos in its baby powder, pointing to the high bar for pursuing a federal benefits law case. A three-judge panel heard oral arguments virtually on the workers' challenge to the March 2021 dismissal of their case, which resulted from a New Jersey federal court's finding that the ex-workers hadn't adequately pled that J&J, its head of human resources Peter Fasolo, its retired Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso, and members of the...

