5th Circ. OKs Trans Woman's Removal With Strides In Mexico

By Jennifer Doherty (January 20, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel denied a Mexican woman's appeal for asylum so she could be protected from anti-LGBTQ+ persecution, weighing "multitudinous" evidence of improved legal protections for transgender people to conclude that removal to Mexico is justified. The petitioner, who hasn't legally changed her given masculine name but goes by Carolina Ibarra-Avilez, said that the Board of Immigration Appeals had erred in denying her claims for asylum and a form of humanitarian relief called withholding of removal by downplaying her testimony regarding harassment and assaults she experienced as a child because of her "feminine behavior," the panel recounted in its Wednesday opinion. Ibarra argued that the board would...

