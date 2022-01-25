Calif. Judicial Council Pushes To Fund More State Judgeships

By James Mills (January 25, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- More judges may be on the way in the Golden State after the California Judicial Council voted unanimously during its meeting on Friday to urge Sacramento to fund more judgeships. Receiving that money seems likely, as funding for new judgeships was part of the judiciary-related items in the proposed $286 billion state budget package that Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled earlier this month. California has had a shortage of judges going back decades. As a result, there is a yearslong backlog for civil cases. Some attorneys say that civil cases typically take two years between the time of filing and trial....

