NBA Star, Ex-Agent Hit Impasse In Contract Spat

By Max Jaeger (January 20, 2022, 1:02 PM EST) -- NBA star Zion Williamson and the former agent he accused of holding him to a "draconian" contract have hit a dead end in settlement talks, a mediator told a North Carolina federal court Thursday. The impasse came after the parties huddled for one day of settlement talks on Jan. 12, according to mediator Kenneth L. Thompson of Venable LLP. Parties to most contract suits are required to engage in mediation, according to local civil court rules in the Middle District of North Carolina, where the case is playing out. Dispositive motions are due in the case next month, according to court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS