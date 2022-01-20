Investors Say Biotech Co. Altered Alzheimer Drug Data

By Katie Buehler (January 20, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- Texas-based biotechnology company Cassava Sciences Inc. has oversold to the public and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the efficacy of its two products that can allegedly detect signs of Alzheimer's disease and treat it, according to a slew of class actions filed in the Lone Star State. Since August, Cassava has been hit with seven class actions in the Western District of Texas that claim it exaggerated clinical trial results and presented manipulated data to the FDA to drive up profits and push its two Alzheimer's-fighting products closer to regulatory approval. The latest lawsuit, a derivative action filed Wednesday by...

