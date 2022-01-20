Ill. Judge Tosses Ex-Cannabis Co. Exec's Fraud Claim

By Celeste Bott (January 20, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- A Cook County judge Thursday trimmed a fraud claim from a lawsuit brought by a former executive for a cannabis company acquired by multistate giant Curaleaf, saying she hadn't adequately established that promises the company's CEO made to her were false at the time or that he owed a duty to share certain information with her. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Michael Otto dismissed the fraud claim without prejudice, giving plaintiff Lisa Hurwitz the option to try again after further discovery, and the case will move forward on her remaining breach of contract claim. Hurwitz alleges that when she joined Illinois-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS