Virtu, Axis Near Settlement In $11M Hacking Coverage Fight

By Ganesh Setty (January 20, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- Virtu Financial Inc. has reached an agreement in principle with Axis Insurance Co. to settle its suit over a 2019 hacking incident that the financial services company said caused nearly $11 million in losses, the parties told a New York federal court. A financial services company and its insurer appear close to reaching a settlement in a case over a 2019 hacking incident that the company said caused nearly $11 million in losses. (AFP via Getty Images/Nicolas Asfouri) Following their letter Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker directed Virtu and Axis to file a joint stipulation of dismissal by Feb....

