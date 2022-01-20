Fed. Circ. Says Retired Military Can Serve On Records Board

By Daniel Wilson (January 20, 2022, 10:02 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Thursday that retired military members count as civilians for service on the Board for Correction of Naval Records, refusing to overturn a decision denying a veteran's bid to fix alleged errors in his separation records. The Court of Federal Claims had correctly found that the board panel that rejected Josiah Nicely's request for a correction to his military record was fully made up of civilians as required under the statute implementing the board, the three-judge panel ruled in a precedential decision. "We hold that the term 'civilians' in [the statute] includes former and retired members of the...

