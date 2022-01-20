Reed Smith Adds Ex-Anderson Kill Atty To Insurance Group

By Ganesh Setty (January 20, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP is expanding its insurance recovery group, the firm announced Thursday, hiring a new partner who most recently represented policyholders as a shareholder at Anderson Kill PC. Nicholas M. Insua, a Rutgers Law graduate and former clerk for the New Jersey Supreme Court, is coming back to Reed Smith's 80-attorney insurance recovery group to practice in both Princeton, New Jersey and New York. Insua worked as an associate at the firm in 2008, before becoming a partner at McCarter & English LLP for more than 10 years. His practice includes representing companies and their executives under directors and officers, errors...

