New Biden Cybersecurity Memo May Sow Agency Confusion

By Daniel Wilson (January 24, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- A new White House memo aimed at improving cybersecurity coordination and standards across national security agencies may end up having the unintended effect of causing confusion when cybersecurity missions overlap with those of other federal agencies. The Jan. 19 memorandum requires the U.S. Department of Defense and the 17 agencies and offices within the Intelligence Community to meet or exceed the same cybersecurity standards that "civilian" agencies — all the other executive branch agencies — are required to meet under a May 2021 executive order. The National Security Agency will take the lead in coordinating those efforts as a "national manager,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS