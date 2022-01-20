Apple Fires Back At Ericsson In IP War, Seeks ITC Import Ban

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 20, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission seeking to block imports of Ericsson mobile base station communication equipment it says infringes on three of its wireless technology patents — the latest strike in a heated patent battle between the two tech giants. In its Wednesday complaint, Apple notes that Ericsson has filed a series of lawsuits and legal actions against it around the world related to Apple's use of Ericsson's telecommunications patents. "By way of such actions, respondents are improperly using their purported standard-essential patents and non-standard-essential patents as ammunition to coerce Apple through injunctions to...

