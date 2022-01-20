EPA Must Close PFAS Reporting Loopholes, Suit Says

By Dorothy Atkins (January 20, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- Three advocacy nonprofits hit the Environmental Protection Agency with a lawsuit in D.C. federal court Thursday, seeking to force the agency to close loopholes that exempt chemical plants and military bases from disclosing certain emissions of cancer-causing chemicals. In a 27-page complaint, the National PFAS Contamination Coalition, the Sierra Club and the Union of Concerned Scientists challenged two EPA rules from 2020 and 2021 that lay out exceptions for reporting requirements for polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. In 2020, Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act and included a provision that directed the EPA to add PFAS to the Toxics Release Inventory,...

