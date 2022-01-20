NJ Court Expands Statute Of Limitations For Child Death Suits

By Ryan Harroff (January 20, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Thursday found that the statute of limitations for negligence cases involving wrongful death gets tolled not only for children affected by the alleged negligence but also for their parents' separate claims as witnesses. A three-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed a lower court's ruling that Angela Tennant's tort claim against the Pleasantville Board of Education over her 10-year-old son's 2019 death days after he was shot at a high school football game was timely despite being filed 91 days after the shooting, one day outside the 90-day statute of limitations. The panel found that because the...

