EPA Says Fuel Importer Violated Clean Air Act

By Clark Mindock (January 20, 2022, 8:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday claimed that an upstate New York petroleum distributor that distributed gas to Native American tribes violated Clean Air Act standards for years, and wants to hold the company accountable. The EPA said that Neco Distribution LLC for years violated various standards set out in the CAA, including standards for the benzene content of imported petroleum products, standards for gasoline volatility and reporting requirements. According to the EPA, the various violations started as early as 2013 and have continued in various forms since, which could bring hefty fines. The lawsuit claims years of those violations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS