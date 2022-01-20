Libor Isn't Only Benchmark Transition That Requires Attention

By Jeffrey Armstrong (January 20, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Libor transition has captured the attention of the financial and legal press now that the benchmark officially has begun its wind-down phase.[1] But another important interest rate index, in operation since 1981 and used to price U.S. adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, will end even sooner: the Eleventh District Cost of Funds Index, or COFI, pronounced like coffee, published by the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.[2] The final publication date of the Eleventh District COFI is less than two weeks away. COFI has received limited coverage in the financial or legal press. There are few official guidelines about...

